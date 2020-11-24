Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MLS Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 8:56 pm
< a min read
      
Play-in
Eastern Conference
Friday, Nov. 20

New England 2, Montreal 1

Nashville 3, Inter Miami 0

First Round
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 21

Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, (Orlando advances 6-5 on penalties)

Columbus 3, New York 2

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.
Tuesday, Nov. 24

Nashville 1, Toronto 0, OT

New England at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Sunday, Nov. 22

Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 3, (Sporting KC advances 3-0 on penalties)

Minnesota United 3, Colorado 0

Portland 3, Dallas 3, (Dallas advances 8-7 on penalties)

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 29

Game 1: Orlando City vs. TBD, 3 or 8 p.m.

Game 2: Columbus vs. TBD, 3 or 8 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.
Western Conference
Dec. 1 or Dec. 2

Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 6:30 or 9 p.m.

Dec. 1 or Dec. 2

Dallas vs. TBD, 6:30 or 9 p.m.

Conference Championships
Sunday, Dec. 6

Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.

MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 12

Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm