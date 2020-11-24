Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MLS Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 10:09 pm
< a min read
      
Play-in
Eastern Conference
Friday, Nov. 20

New England 2, Montreal 1

Nashville 3, Inter Miami 0

First Round
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 21

Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, (Orlando advances 6-5 on penalties)

Columbus 3, New York 2

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.
Tuesday, Nov. 24

Nashville 1, Toronto 0, OT

New England 2, Philadelphia 0

Western Conference
Sunday, Nov. 22

Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 3, (Sporting KC advances 3-0 on penalties)

Minnesota United 3, Colorado 0

Portland 3, Dallas 3, (Dallas advances 8-7 on penalties)

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 29

Game 1: New England at Orlando City, 3 or 8 p.m.

Game 2: Nashville at Columbus, 3 or 8 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.
Western Conference
Dec. 1 or Dec. 2

Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 6:30 or 9 p.m.

Dec. 1 or Dec. 2

Dallas vs. TBD, 6:30 or 9 p.m.

Conference Championships
Sunday, Dec. 6

Game 1: Teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.

MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 12

Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm