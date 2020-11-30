MLS Playoff Glance

|Play-in
|Eastern Conference
|Friday, Nov. 20
New England 2, Montreal 1
Nashville 3, Inter Miami 0
|First Round
|Eastern Conference
|Saturday, Nov. 21
Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, (Orlando advances 6-5 on penalties)
Columbus 3, New York 2
Nashville 1, Toronto 0, OT
New England 2, Philadelphia 0
|Western Conference
|Sunday, Nov. 22
Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 3, (Sporting KC advances 3-0 on penalties)
Minnesota United 3, Colorado 0
Portland 3, Dallas 3, (Dallas advances 8-7 on penalties)
Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1
|Conference Semifinals
|Eastern Conference
|Sunday, Nov. 29
New England 3, Orlando City 1
Columbus 2, Nashville 0
|Western Conference
|Tuesday, Dec. 1
Dallas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Dec. 6
|Eastern Conference
New England at Columbus, 3 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 7
|Western Conference
Seattle-Dallas winner vs. Sporting KC-Minnesota winner, 3 or 6:30 p.m.
|MLS Cup
|Saturday, Dec. 12
Teams TBD, 8 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments