Sports News

MLS Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 4:00 pm
< a min read
      
Play-in
Eastern Conference
Friday, Nov. 20

New England 2, Montreal 1

Nashville 3, Inter Miami 0

First Round
Eastern Conference
Saturday, Nov. 21

Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, (Orlando advances 6-5 on penalties)

Columbus 3, New York 2

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Nashville 1, Toronto 0, OT

New England 2, Philadelphia 0

Western Conference
Sunday, Nov. 22

Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 3, (Sporting KC advances 3-0 on penalties)

Minnesota United 3, Colorado 0

Portland 3, Dallas 3, (Dallas advances 8-7 on penalties)

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 29

New England 3, Orlando City 1

Columbus 2, Nashville 0

Western Conference
Tuesday, Dec. 1

Dallas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Conference Championships
Sunday, Dec. 6
Eastern Conference

New England at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 7
Western Conference

Seattle-Dallas winner vs. Sporting KC-Minnesota winner, 3 or 6:30 p.m.

MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 12

Teams TBD, 8 p.m.

