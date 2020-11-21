On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Mobley, Peasant score TDs, Middle Tennessee beats Troy 20-17

By The Associated Press
November 21, 2020 6:41 pm
< a min read
      

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Chaton Mobley and Frank Peasant had touchdown runs and Middle Tennessee shut out Troy for most of the second half for a 20-17 victory on Saturday.

Troy (4-4) was without second-year coach Chip Lindsey, who announced Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mobley scored on a 4-yard run and Peasant a 5-yarder in the first half, each capping long drives for Middle Tennessee (3-6). Crews Holt’s 22-yard field goal stretched the Blue Raiders’ lead to 17-10 at halftime, and his 49-yard field goal made it 20-10 with 5:20 remaining.

Asher O’Hara was 19-of-23 passing for 210 yards and added 86 yards rushing on 25 carries for Middle Tennessee. Mobley finished with 57 yards rushing and Peasant had 25.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Gunnar Watson’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Khalil McClain capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive for the Trojans with 28 seconds left. Watson was 25 of 39 for 300 yards passing but threw two interceptions. McClain had six catches for 92 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru