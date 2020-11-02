Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 2, 2020 4:59 pm
BASEBALL
National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced INF Ryon Healy refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues and elected to become a free agent.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated 2B Starlin Castro, LHP Seth Romero and RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 60-day IL. Activated RHP Joe Ross from the restricted list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated CB Darqueze Dennard to return from injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Dominik Kahun to a one-year contract.<

