Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced INF Ryon Healy refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues and elected to become a free agent.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated 2B Starlin Castro, LHP Seth Romero and RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 60-day IL. Activated RHP Joe Ross from the restricted list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated CB Darqueze Dennard to return from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Dominik Kahun to a one-year contract.

