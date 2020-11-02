Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced INF Ryon Healy refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues and elected to become a free agent.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — RHP Hector Noesi has elected free agency.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated 2B Starlin Castro, LHP Seth Romero and RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 60-day IL. Activated RHP Joe Ross from the restricted list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Chicago WR Javon Wims two games for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules in Sunday’s game against New Orleans.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated CB Darqueze Dennard to return from injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Acquired DT Eli Ankou from Houston in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DE Trey Flowers on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated S A.J. Moore Jr. and TE Kahale Warring from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived WR Tommylee Lewis. Acquired LB Kwon Alexander from San Francisco in exchange for LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Acquired LB Avery Williamson and 2022 seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 fith-round draft pick.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DE Damontre Moore on the reserve/suspended by Comissioner-less than one year list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Acquired FS Desmond King from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. Waived DT Isaiah Mack.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Dominik Kahun to a one-year contract.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

Racing Louisville FC — Selected F Cheyna Mathhews off the re-entry wire from the Washington Spirit.

