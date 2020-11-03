Monday’s Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Jefry Rodriguez from the 60-day IL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed QB Andy Dalton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Kamal Martin and RB Jamaal Williams on the reserve COVID-19 list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated TE Colby Parkinson from the reserve/NFI list.
COLLEGE-
BIG EAST CONFERENCE — Announced Chris Schneider has been named Executive Associate Commissioner, Sport Administration and Championships; Tracy Ellis-Ward has been named Senior Associate Commissioner, Women’s Basketball and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer; Katie Willet has been named Senior Associate Commissioner, Compliance, Governance and Student-Athlete Development.
