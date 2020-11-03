On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 3:00 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Jefry Rodriguez from the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed QB Andy Dalton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Kamal Martin and RB Jamaal Williams on the reserve COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated TE Colby Parkinson from the reserve/NFI list.

COLLEGE-

BIG EAST CONFERENCE — Announced Chris Schneider has been named Executive Associate Commissioner, Sport Administration and Championships; Tracy Ellis-Ward has been named Senior Associate Commissioner, Women’s Basketball and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer; Katie Willet has been named Senior Associate Commissioner, Compliance, Governance and Student-Athlete Development.

