Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Peter Woodford senior vice president of minor league operations and development.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Promoted Mike Hoppes to senior vice president and chief financial officer.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB De’Vante Bausby.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DE Takk McKinley.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Michael Joseph from injured reserve. Activated OL Jason Spriggs from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated RB Nick Chubb to return from injured reserve. Added TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad. Released T Timon Paris from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated LB Jarrad Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Tony McRae on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Brennan Scarlett and Kyle Emanuel on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed K Josh Lambo on injured reserve. Released S Doug Middleton. Signed K Alrick Rosas and OL Garret McGhin to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Cordea Tankersley to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated CB Bryce Hall from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Trevon Wesco on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated G Isaac Seumalo to return from injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS RAMS — Designated S Jordan Fuller to return from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Tania Moreno senior vice president of marketing.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Luke Evangelista to a three-year, entry-level contract.<

