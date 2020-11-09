Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 9, 2020 10:29 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Peter Woodford senior vice president of minor league operations and development.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Promoted Mike Hoppes to senior vice president and chief financial officer.

National League

SAN DIEGO — Acquired RHP Matt Waldron from Cleveland to complete the Aug. 31 nine-player trade.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived CB De’Vante Bausby.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DE Takk McKinley.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Michael Joseph from injured reserve. Activated OL Jason Spriggs from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DL Margus Hunt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated RB Nick Chubb to return from injured reserve. Added TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad. Released T Timon Paris from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Troy Fumagalli and C Jon Halapio to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated LB Jarrad Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Tony McRae on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Brennan Scarlett and Kyle Emanuel on injured reserve. Claimed DE Nate Orchard off waivers from Washington and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed K Josh Lambo on injured reserve. Waived S Doug Middleton. Signed K Alrick Rosas and OL Garret McGhin to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Rashaan Gaulden to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Cordea Tankersley to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DR Tashawn Bower to the active roster. Promoted LB Terez Hall and KR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated CB Bryce Hall from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted QB Mike White to the active roster. Placed TE Trevon Wesco on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated G Isaac Seumalo to return from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed TE Vance McDonald on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted WR River Cracraft and S Johnathan Cyprien to the active roster. Signed WR Chris Finke to the practice squad. Placed WR Kendrick Bourne on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB Richard Sherman to return from injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS RAMS — Designated S Jordan Fuller to return from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Added CB Greg Mabin to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted WR Jeff Badet to the active roster. Waived WR Tony Brown.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Tania Moreno senior vice president of marketing.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Luke Evangelista to a three-year, entry-level contract.<

