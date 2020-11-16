Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Received RHP Miguel Padilla from Houston to complete the July 29 trade with RHP Hector Velazquez.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHP Drew Smyly to a one-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Brian Allen to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach to six-year contract extensions.<
