Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 2:59 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Received RHP Miguel Padilla from Houston to complete the July 29 trade with RHP Hector Velazquez.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHP Drew Smyly to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Brian Allen to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach to six-year contract extensions.

