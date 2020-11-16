Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired RHP Miguel Padilla from Houston to complete the July 29 trade with RHP Hector Velazquez.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHP Drew Smyly to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Announced G DeMar DeRozan has exercised his player option for the 2020-2021 season.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Announced F Stanley Johnson has exercised his player option for the 2020-2021 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Stephone Anthony and Terrance Smith to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted RB Lamar Miller, OL Eric Kush, DT Daniel McCullers and QB Tyler Bray to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Brian Allen to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed FB Andy Janovich on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DE Nate Orchard from the exempt/commissioner’s permission list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Matthew Adams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Chris Thompson on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach to six-year contract extensions. Placed LT Eric Fisher, OT Martinas Rankin and RT Mitchell Schwartz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Derrick Gore and WR John Hurst to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Zach Sieler to a contract extension through 2023. Waived RB Jordan Howard.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Dru Samia on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Brandon Dillon to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad. Released TE David Wells from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated TE Zach Ertz to return from injured reserve. Placed DB Craig James on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Arik Armstead on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated RB Darrynton Evans to return from injured reserve. Placed LB David Long Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Kyle Allen on injured reserve. Signed DE Jalen Jelks to the practice squad.

