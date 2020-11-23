Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer on a five-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G Zhaire Smith from Philadelphia in exchange for C Tony Bradley.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired F Ed Davis from Utah in exchange for cash considerations.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated S Xavier McKinney and OLB Oshane Ximines to return from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Kendall Coyne Schofield player development coach and youth hockey growth specialist, Erik Condra player development coach and Juan Gonzalez as the Rockford (AHL) strength and conditioning coach.
