Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 2:57 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer on a five-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G Zhaire Smith from Philadelphia in exchange for C Tony Bradley.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired F Ed Davis from Utah in exchange for cash considerations.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated S Xavier McKinney and OLB Oshane Ximines to return from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Kendall Coyne Schofield player development coach and youth hockey growth specialist, Erik Condra player development coach and Juan Gonzalez as the Rockford (AHL) strength and conditioning coach.

