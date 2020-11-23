Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer on a five-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Rajon Rondo.
DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G Zhaire Smith from Philadelphia in exchange for C Tony Bradley.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired F Ed Davis from Utah in exchange for cash considerations.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James and WR Devin Gray to the practice squad. Released LB Jake Carlock from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad. Designated G Tyre Phillips to return from injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Eddie Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed QB Joe Burrow on injured reserve. Signed G Quinton Spain and QB Brandon Allen to the active roster.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released P Drew Kaser.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Jesse Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed WR Adam Thielen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated S Xavier McKinney and OLB Oshane Ximines to return from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO — Waived LB Kiko Alonso. Placed DLs D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Greg Olsen on injured reserve. Signed DT Damon Harrison to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted RB Kenjon Barner to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Kendall Coyne Schofield player development coach and youth hockey growth specialist, Erik Condra player development coach and Juan Gonzalez as the Rockford (AHL) strength and conditioning coach.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments