Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 6:57 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer on a five-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Rajon Rondo.

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G Zhaire Smith from Philadelphia in exchange for C Tony Bradley.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired F Ed Davis from Utah in exchange for cash considerations.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James and WR Devin Gray to the practice squad. Released LB Jake Carlock from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad. Designated G Tyre Phillips to return from injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Eddie Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed QB Joe Burrow on injured reserve. Signed G Quinton Spain and QB Brandon Allen to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released P Drew Kaser.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed G Hjalte Froholdt off waivers from New England and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list. Activated TE Kahale Warring from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Jesse Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed WR Adam Thielen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated S Xavier McKinney and OLB Oshane Ximines to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived QB Mike White. Activated TE Ross Travis to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS— Waived LB Kiko Alonso. Placed DLs D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Greg Olsen on injured reserve. Signed DT Damon Harrison to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted RB Kenjon Barner to the active roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Kendall Coyne Schofield player development coach and youth hockey growth specialist, Erik Condra player development coach and Juan Gonzalez as the Rockford (AHL) strength and conditioning coach.

