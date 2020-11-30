On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:06 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed OF Michael Taylor. Designated LHP Foster Griffin for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Jeff Greenberg assistant general manager. Named Craig Breslow assistant general manager and vice president of pitching.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated K Chase McLaughlin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed M Tori Huster to a two-year contract.<

