Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed OF Michael Taylor. Designated LHP Foster Griffin for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Jeff Greenberg assistant general manager. Named Craig Breslow assistant general manager and vice president of pitching.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated K Chase McLaughlin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed M Tori Huster to a two-year contract.<
