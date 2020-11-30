Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed OF Michael Taylor. Designated LHP Foster Griffin for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Jeff Greenberg assistant general manager. Named Craig Breslow assistant general manager and vice president of pitching.

MIAMI MARLINS — Acquired RHP Adam Cimber from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Jose Urena for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jacob Barnes on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Evan Baylis on waivers.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLB Jaylon Ferguson, G D.J. Fluker, CB Iman Marshall and DT Broderick Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed S Tedric Thompson off waivers from Kansas City. Activated FB Andy Janovich from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed QB Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DL Anthony Rush off waivers from Chicago.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated G Hjalte Froholdt from the exempt/commissioner permission list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated K Chase McLaughlin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated DE Gendard Avery from injured reserve. Promoted TE Caleb Wilson and DT T.Y. McGill to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated DE Isaiah Buggs and G Kevin Dotson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Jaydon Mickens and RB T.J. Logan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Benning Potoa on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LS Matt Orzech from the active roster.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Re-signed F Romell Quioto to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK RED BULLS— Exercised options on Ds Kyle Duncan and Sean Nealis, Ms Sean Davis, Kaku, Jared Stroud, Daniel Royer and Florian Valot and F Tom Barlow. Declined options on D Patrick Seagrist, Ms Chris Lema, Ben Mines and Marc Rzatkowski.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed M Tori Huster to a two-year contract.

