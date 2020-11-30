Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 10:02 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Adam Cimber to Miami for cash considerations.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Michael Taylor on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Foster Griffin for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Jeff Greenberg assistant general manager. Named Craig Breslow assistant general manager and vice president of pitching.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Jose Urena for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Evan Baylis on waivers.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLB Jaylon Ferguson, G D.J. Fluker, CB Iman Marshall and DT Broderick Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed S Tedric Thompson off waivers from Kansas City. Activated FB Andy Janovich from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated G Hjalte Froholdt from the exempt/commissioner permission list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated K Chase McLaughlin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated DE Gendard Avery from injured reserve. Promoted TE Caleb Wilson and DT T.Y. McGill to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated DE Isaiah Buggs and G Kevin Dotson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Jaydon Mickens and RB T.J. Logan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Benning Potoa on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed M Tori Huster to a two-year contract.

USL

North Texas SC — Exercised 2021 contract options on F Alex Bruce, M’s Alisson Dos Santos Correa, Nicky Hernandez and D Derek Waldeck. The 2021 contract options for G’s Carlos Avilez and Luis Zamudio, D’s Juan Manuel Alvarez, Pedro Conceicao Alves, Brecc Evans and Philip Ponder and M Arturo Rodriguez were not exercised. F Ronaldo Damus is out of contract.

