Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Montreal faces DC United, looks to break 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
November 7, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Montreal Impact (7-13-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (5-11-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal aims to end a three-game skid with a win over DC United.

DC United is 5-10-6 in conference matchups. DC United is 2-5-1 when it scores a single goal.

        Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.

The Impact are 5-13-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 5-9-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yamil Asad has three goals and two assists for DC United. Donovan Pines has two goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

Romell Quioto has seven goals and three assists for Montreal this year. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.6 assists, 2.7 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Frederic Brillant, Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mohammed Abu (injured).

Montreal: Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

        Read more Sports News news.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta