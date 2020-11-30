On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
N. Texas takes on Texas A&M-Commerce

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:30 pm
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. North Texas (1-1)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green are set to battle the Lions of Division II Texas A&M-Commerce. North Texas lost 69-54 at Arkansas in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Mardrez McBride has averaged 14.5 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Mean Green. Zachary Simmons is also a primary contributor, with 13 points and seven rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARDREZ: Through two games, the Mean Green’s Mardrez McBride has connected on 66.7 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Texas went 4-7 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Mean Green scored 64.8 points per contest in those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

