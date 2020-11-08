N.Y. Giants 23, Washington 20

|N.Y. Giants
|10
|10
|3
|0
|—
|23
|Washington
|0
|3
|7
|10
|—
|20
First Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 38, 9:35.
NYG_Gallman 2 run (Gano kick), 4:15.
Second Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 48, 13:05.
NYG_FG Gano 48, 9:24.
NYG_Engram 16 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 2:05.
Third Quarter
Was_Gibson 1 run (Hopkins kick), 12:24.
NYG_FG Gano 42, 5:12.
Fourth Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 44, 14:56.
Was_McLaurin 68 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 10:24.
A_3,000.
___
|
|NYG
|Was
|First downs
|22
|19
|Total Net Yards
|350
|402
|Rushes-yards
|35-166
|9-37
|Passing
|184
|365
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|1-26
|3-65
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-23
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-0
|29-39-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-28
|2-22
|Punts
|4-39.5
|2-55.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-40
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|36:27
|23:33
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Gallman 14-68, Morris 9-67, Shepard 1-18, Lewis 3-5, Jones 6-4, Slayton 1-2, Penny 1-2. Washington, Gibson 6-20, McKissic 3-17.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 23-34-0-212. Washington, Smith 24-32-3-325, K.Allen 5-7-0-62.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Shepard 6-39, Engram 5-48, Mack 4-72, Lewis 2-16, Board 1-10, Gallman 1-9, Smith 1-8, Slayton 1-6, Morris 1-4, Toilolo 1-0. Washington, McKissic 9-65, McLaurin 7-115, C.Sims 3-110, Gibson 3-35, Wright 3-30, Thomas 3-28, S.Sims 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments