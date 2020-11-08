On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

N.Y. Giants 23, Washington 20

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 4:07 pm
< a min read
      
N.Y. Giants 10 10 3 0 23
Washington 0 3 7 10 20

First Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 38, 9:35.

NYG_Gallman 2 run (Gano kick), 4:15.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 48, 13:05.

NYG_FG Gano 48, 9:24.

NYG_Engram 16 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 2:05.

Third Quarter

Was_Gibson 1 run (Hopkins kick), 12:24.

NYG_FG Gano 42, 5:12.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 44, 14:56.

Was_McLaurin 68 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 10:24.

A_3,000.

___

NYG Was
First downs 22 19
Total Net Yards 350 402
Rushes-yards 35-166 9-37
Passing 184 365
Punt Returns 1-6 2-12
Kickoff Returns 1-26 3-65
Interceptions Ret. 3-23 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-34-0 29-39-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-28 2-22
Punts 4-39.5 2-55.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 4-40 6-45
Time of Possession 36:27 23:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Gallman 14-68, Morris 9-67, Shepard 1-18, Lewis 3-5, Jones 6-4, Slayton 1-2, Penny 1-2. Washington, Gibson 6-20, McKissic 3-17.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 23-34-0-212. Washington, Smith 24-32-3-325, K.Allen 5-7-0-62.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Shepard 6-39, Engram 5-48, Mack 4-72, Lewis 2-16, Board 1-10, Gallman 1-9, Smith 1-8, Slayton 1-6, Morris 1-4, Toilolo 1-0. Washington, McKissic 9-65, McLaurin 7-115, C.Sims 3-110, Gibson 3-35, Wright 3-30, Thomas 3-28, S.Sims 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

