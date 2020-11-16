On Air: What's Working In Washington
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

By The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Nov. 15

1. Chase Elliott, 5040.

2. Brad Keselowski, 5035.

3. Joey Logano, 5034.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

4. Denny Hamlin, 5033.

5. Kevin Harvick, 2410.

6. Alex Bowman, 2371.

7. Martin Truex Jr, 2341.

8. Kyle Busch, 2341.

9. Ryan Blaney, 2336.

10. Kurt Busch, 2287.

11. Austin Dillon, 2277.

        Read more Sports News news.

12. Clint Bowyer, 2254.

13. Matt DiBenedetto, 2249.

14. William Byron, 2247.

15. Aric Almirola, 2235.

16. Cole Custer, 2202.

17. Erik Jones, 873.

18. Jimmie Johnson, 836.

19. Tyler Reddick, 780.

        Let us help answer your Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) 2021 Open Season questions!

20. Christopher Bell, 678.

21. Chris Buescher, 645.

22. Bubba Wallace, 597.

23. Michael McDowell, 588.

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 584.

25. Ryan Newman, 566.

26. Ty Dillon, 556.

27. John H. Nemechek, 534.

28. Matt Kenseth, 521.

29. Ryan Preece, 477.

30. Corey Lajoie, 408.

31. Daniel Suarez, 365.

32. Brennan Poole, 269.

33. Quin Houff, 214.

34. Kyle Larson, 121.

35. Brendan Gaughan, 78.

36. Reed Sorenson, 68.

37. James Davison, 56.

38. Stanton Barrett, 1.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO produces pictorial directory as new members of Congress settle in their positions