NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500 Results

Sunday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312 laps, 40 points.

2. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312, 35.

3. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 312, 34.

4. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312, 33.

5. (26) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 312, 37.

6. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312, 43.

7. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312, 30.

8. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 312, 32.

9. (25) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312, 29.

10. (13) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 312, 27.

11. (8) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312, 34.

12. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 312, 31.

13. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 311, 24.

14. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 311, 26.

15. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 311, 22.

16. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 311, 25.

17. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 311, 20.

18. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 311, 19.

19. (21) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 311, 18.

20. (31) Chris Buescher, Ford, 311, 17.

21. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 311, 16.

22. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 311, 15.

23. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 311, 14.

24. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 311, 13.

25. (16) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 311, 12.

26. (27) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 311, 11.

27. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 310, 10.

28. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 310, 9.

29. (35) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 309, 8.

30. (32) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 306, 0.

31. (30) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 306, 6.

32. (37) Joey Gase, Ford, 302, 0.

33. (36) James Davison, Ford, 302, 4.

34. (24) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 299, 3.

35. (38) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 296, 0.

36. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 288, 0.

37. (39) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, garage, 261, 0.

38. (28) Corey Lajoie, Ford, suspension, 215, 1.

39. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, handling, 149, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 112.101 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 47 minutes, .0 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.740 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 27 laps.

Lead Changes: 19 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0; J.Logano 1-32; R.Blaney 33; J.Logano 34-78; C.Elliott 79; J.Logano 80-119; C.Elliott 120-138; J.Johnson 139-142; M.DiBenedetto 143; A.Almirola 144-150; C.Elliott 151-163; Ku.Busch 164-167; C.Elliott 168-172; B.Keselowski 173-182; C.Elliott 183-189; B.Keselowski 190-195; C.Elliott 196-260; R.Stenhouse 261; J.Logano 262-269; C.Elliott 270-312

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 7 times for 153 laps; J.Logano, 4 times for 125 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 16 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 7 laps; J.Johnson, 1 time for 4 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Harvick, 9; D.Hamlin, 7; C.Elliott, 5; B.Keselowski, 4; J.Logano, 3; A.Bowman, 1; M.Truex, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; R.Blaney, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Custer, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 5040; 2. B.Keselowski, 5035; 3. J.Logano, 5034; 4. D.Hamlin, 5033; 5. K.Harvick, 2410; 6. A.Bowman, 2371; 7. M.Truex, 2341; 8. Ky.Busch, 2341; 9. R.Blaney, 2336; 10. Ku.Busch, 2287; 11. A.Dillon, 2277; 12. C.Bowyer, 2254; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 2249; 14. W.Byron, 2247; 15. A.Almirola, 2235; 16. C.Custer, 2202.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

