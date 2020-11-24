Trending:
Nashville 1, Toronto FC 0

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 9:08 pm
< a min read
      
Nashville 0 0 1 1
Toronto FC 0 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Nashville, Rios, 5, 108th minute.

Extra time_None.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Ian McKay, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

___

Lineups

Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Brian Anunga (Derrick Jones, 105th+1), Randall Leal (Jalil Anibaba, 118th), Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar (Matt LaGrassa, 111th), Alex Muyl (Taylor Washington, 105th+1); Jhonder Cadiz (Daniel Rios, 71st).

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Tony Gallacher, 101st), Omar Gonzalez (Liam Fraser, 111th), Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Ayo Akinola, 62nd), Richie Laryea (Erickson Gallardo, 111th), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore (Patrick Mullins, 82nd), Pablo Piatti (Ralph Priso, 101st).

