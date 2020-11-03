Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Nashville SC carries defensive hot streak into matchup against FC Dallas

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

FC Dallas (8-5-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (7-6-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC hosts FC Dallas on a defensive hot streak. Nashville SC has conceded only six goals over the last 10 games.

Nashville SC is 4-1-5 in home games. Nashville SC is the MLS leader allowing just 19 goals.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

FC Dallas is 1-4-3 in road games. FC Dallas is 4-3-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. Nashville SC won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Rios leads Nashville SC with four goals. Walker Zimmerman has two goals over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

Franco Jara has seven goals for FC Dallas. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville SC: 4-1-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 1.1 assists, four shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), David Accam (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).

FC Dallas: Bryan Acosta (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

        Read more Sports News news.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers contractor delivers debris left over from hurricanes Laura and Delta to management site