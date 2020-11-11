Trending:
National League 2020 Cy Young Voting

By The Associated Press
November 11, 2020 7:04 pm
< a min read
      
Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Tot
Trevor Bauer, Reds 27 3 201
Yu Darvish, Cubs 3 24 2 123
Jacob deGrom, Mets 3 23 4 89
Dinelson Lamet, Padres 5 20 2 57
Max Fried, Braves 4 7 15
Corbin Burnes, Brewers 1 10 12
Aaron Nola, Phillies 1 1 3
Devin Williams, Brewers 3 3
Kyle Hendricks, Cubs 2 2
Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks 2 2
Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers 2 2
Zack Wheeler, Phillies 1 1

