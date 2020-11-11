National League 2020 Cy Young Voting

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Tot Trevor Bauer, Reds 27 3 – – – 201 Yu Darvish, Cubs 3 24 2 – – 123 Jacob deGrom, Mets – 3 23 4 – 89 Dinelson Lamet, Padres – – 5 20 2 57 Max Fried, Braves – – – 4 7 15 Corbin Burnes, Brewers – – – 1 10 12 Aaron Nola, Phillies – – – 1 1 3 Devin Williams, Brewers – – – – 3 3 Kyle Hendricks, Cubs – – – – 2 2 Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks – – – – 2 2 Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers – – – – 2 2 Zack Wheeler, Phillies – – – – 1 1

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.