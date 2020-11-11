National League 2020 Cy Young Voting

|Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Tot
|Trevor Bauer, Reds
|27
|3
|–
|–
|–
|201
|Yu Darvish, Cubs
|3
|24
|2
|–
|–
|123
|Jacob deGrom, Mets
|–
|3
|23
|4
|–
|89
|Dinelson Lamet, Padres
|–
|–
|5
|20
|2
|57
|Max Fried, Braves
|–
|–
|–
|4
|7
|15
|Corbin Burnes, Brewers
|–
|–
|–
|1
|10
|12
|Aaron Nola, Phillies
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
|3
|Devin Williams, Brewers
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3
|3
|Kyle Hendricks, Cubs
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|2
|Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|2
|Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|2
|Zack Wheeler, Phillies
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
