National League MVP Votes

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points based on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Freddie Freeman, Braves
|28
|2
|–
|410
|Mookie Betts, Dodgers
|2
|21
|5
|268
|Manny Machado, Padres
|–
|2
|16
|221
|Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
|–
|2
|5
|201
|Juan Soto, Nationals
|–
|3
|2
|172
|Marcell Ozuna, Braves
|–
|–
|2
|167
|Trea Turner, Nationals
|–
|–
|–
|83
|Mike Yastrzemski, Giants
|–
|–
|–
|81
|Corey Seager, Dodgers
|–
|–
|–
|43
|Trevor Bauer, Reds
|–
|–
|–
|32
|Trevor Story, Rockies
|–
|–
|–
|23
|Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
|–
|–
|–
|21
|Dominic Smith, Mets
|–
|–
|–
|16
|Yu Darvish, Cubs
|–
|–
|–
|14
|Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
|–
|–
|–
|9
|Brandon Belt, Giants
|–
|–
|–
|2
|Wil Myers, Padres
|–
|–
|–
|2
|Max Fried, Braves
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Ian Happ, Cubs
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Dansby Swanson, Braves
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Ryan Tepera, Cubs
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Devin Williams, Brewers
|–
|–
|–
|1
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments