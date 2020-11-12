Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

National League MVP Votes

By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020 7:01 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points based on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Freddie Freeman, Braves 28 2 410
Mookie Betts, Dodgers 2 21 5 268
Manny Machado, Padres 2 16 221
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres 2 5 201
Juan Soto, Nationals 3 2 172
Marcell Ozuna, Braves 2 167
Trea Turner, Nationals 83
Mike Yastrzemski, Giants 81
Corey Seager, Dodgers 43
Trevor Bauer, Reds 32
Trevor Story, Rockies 23
Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves 21
Dominic Smith, Mets 16
Yu Darvish, Cubs 14
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals 9
Brandon Belt, Giants 2
Wil Myers, Padres 2
Max Fried, Braves 1
Ian Happ, Cubs 1
Dansby Swanson, Braves 1
Ryan Tepera, Cubs 1
Devin Williams, Brewers 1

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen