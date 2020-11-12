National League MVP Votes

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points based on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Freddie Freeman, Braves 28 2 – 410 Mookie Betts, Dodgers 2 21 5 268 Manny Machado, Padres – 2 16 221 Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres – 2 5 201 Juan Soto, Nationals – 3 2 172 Marcell Ozuna, Braves – – 2 167 Trea Turner, Nationals – – – 83 Mike Yastrzemski, Giants – – – 81 Corey Seager, Dodgers – – – 43 Trevor Bauer, Reds – – – 32 Trevor Story, Rockies – – – 23 Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves – – – 21 Dominic Smith, Mets – – – 16 Yu Darvish, Cubs – – – 14 Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals – – – 9 Brandon Belt, Giants – – – 2 Wil Myers, Padres – – – 2 Max Fried, Braves – – – 1 Ian Happ, Cubs – – – 1 Dansby Swanson, Braves – – – 1 Ryan Tepera, Cubs – – – 1 Devin Williams, Brewers – – – 1

