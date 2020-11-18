On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Nats add lefty Sam Clay, looking for bullpen help

By The Associated Press
November 18, 2020 6:47 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking for left-handed help in the bullpen, the Washington Nationals have reached agreement with longtime minor leaguer Sam Clay on a one-year contract.

The Nationals made the announcement Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Clay spent seven seasons in the Minnesota system. He was part of the Twins’ 60-player pool this year but hasn’t pitched in the majors.

Clay reached Triple-A for the first time in his career in 2019 while also spending time in Double-A. He went a combined 4-4 with 10 saves and a 3.25 ERA and led all minor leaguers with a groundball rate of 71.3%.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Clay has given up just one home run in 188 2-3 innings since the start of the 2017 season.

This season, the Nationals took a similar chance with reliever Kyle Finnegan, who had spent seven years in Oakland’s minor league system without ever making the majors. The 29-year-old righty was 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA in 25 games for Washington in the pandemic-shortened season.

Clay will get $575,000 in the majors and $90,000 in the minors.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

