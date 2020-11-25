Navy 78, George Washington 71

GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-0)
Battle 6-10 4-6 20, Moyer 1-4 0-0 2, Paar 1-1 0-0 2, Bishop 7-16 3-8 20, J.Nelson 6-11 5-6 18, Seymour 1-3 2-3 5, Jack 1-4 0-0 2, No.Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Stallings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 14-23 71.
NAVY (0-0)
T.Nelson 5-7 0-0 12, Njoku 6-9 0-0 12, Carter 5-12 3-4 17, C.Davis 7-14 0-1 15, Summers 1-5 3-4 5, L.Loehr 4-5 0-0 9, Deaver 1-4 0-0 2, Dorsey 1-3 0-0 3, Yoder 1-1 0-0 3, Roach 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 6-9 78.
Halftime_Navy 41-30. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 9-28 (Battle 4-8, Bishop 3-8, Seymour 1-2, J.Nelson 1-4, No.Brown 0-1, Moyer 0-2, Jack 0-3), Navy 10-24 (Carter 4-10, T.Nelson 2-3, L.Loehr 1-1, Yoder 1-1, Dorsey 1-2, C.Davis 1-4, Summers 0-3). Rebounds_George Washington 31 (Battle, Moyer 8), Navy 28 (Njoku, Carter, Summers, L.Loehr 4). Assists_George Washington 14 (Bishop 9), Navy 21 (C.Davis 6). Total Fouls_George Washington 13, Navy 14. A_87 (5,710).
