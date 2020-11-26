On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NC A&T goes up against Ohio

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
< a min read
      

NC A&T (0-1) vs. Ohio (1-0)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T squares up against Ohio in an early season matchup. NC A&T fell 122-60 at Illinois in its last outing. Ohio is coming off an 84-61 win over Chicago State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T went 3-11 against non-conference schools last season. In those 14 games, the Aggies gave up 72 points per game while scoring 58.1 per matchup. Ohio went 6-5 in non-conference play, averaging 68.5 points and giving up 69.5 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

