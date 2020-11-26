NC A&T goes up against Ohio

NC A&T (0-1) vs. Ohio (1-0)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T squares up against Ohio in an early season matchup. NC A&T fell 122-60 at Illinois in its last outing. Ohio is coming off an 84-61 win over Chicago State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T went 3-11 against non-conference schools last season. In those 14 games, the Aggies gave up 72 points per game while scoring 58.1 per matchup. Ohio went 6-5 in non-conference play, averaging 68.5 points and giving up 69.5 per game in the process.

