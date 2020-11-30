On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NC A&T pays visit to CSU

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:45 pm
< a min read
      

NC A&T (1-2) vs. Charleston Southern (0-2)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T plays Charleston Southern in an early season matchup. NC A&T easily beat Chicago State by 30 in its last outing. Charleston Southern lost 60-50 on the road to Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley, Tyrone Lyons and Blake Harris have collectively accounted for 35 percent of all Aggies scoring this season.

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Langley has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for eight field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Charleston Southern has held opposing teams to only 44 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big South teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need