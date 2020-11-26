NC State faces N. Fla.

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:30 am
North Florida (0-1) vs. North Carolina State (1-0)

William Neal Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State squares off against North Florida in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.6 points per game last year. The Wolfpack offense scored 80.1 points per matchup en route to a 9-2 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. North Florida went 5-8 against non-conference teams last season.

