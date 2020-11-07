NCAA Football Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
November 7, 2020 3:00 pm
EAST

SMU 47, Temple 23

SOUTH

Georgia St. 52, Louisiana-Monroe 34

Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35

Louisiana-Lafayette 27, Arkansas St. 20

Memphis 34, South Florida 33

North Carolina 56, Duke 24

Tulane 38, East Carolina 21

MIDWEST

Indiana 38, Michigan 21

Iowa 49, Michigan St. 7

Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13

SOUTHWEST

Texas 17, West Virginia 13

FAR WEST

Southern Cal 28, Arizona St. 27

