NCAA Football Scores

EAST
SMU 47, Temple 23
SOUTH
Georgia St. 52, Louisiana-Monroe 34
Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35
Louisiana-Lafayette 27, Arkansas St. 20
Memphis 34, South Florida 33
North Carolina 56, Duke 24
Tulane 38, East Carolina 21
MIDWEST
Indiana 38, Michigan 21
Iowa 49, Michigan St. 7
Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13
SOUTHWEST
Texas 17, West Virginia 13
FAR WEST
Southern Cal 28, Arizona St. 27
