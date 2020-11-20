On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
New England 2, Montreal 1

By The Associated Press
November 20, 2020 9:06 pm
< a min read
      
Montreal 0 1 1
New England 1 1 2

First half_1, New England, Gil, 1 (Bou), 38th minute.

Second half_2, Montreal, Quioto, 9 (Camacho), 61st; 3, New England, Bou, 6 (Jones), 90th+6.

Goalies_Montreal, Clement Diop, Jonathan Sirois, James Pantemis; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Bou, New England, 6th; McNamara, New England, 20th; Corrales, Montreal, 43rd.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Jose Da Silva, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Jorge Luis Corrales (Mustafa Kizza, 46th), Rod Fanni; Maciel (Orji Okwonkwo, 58th), Amar Sejdic; Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Mason Toye, 57th), Bojan Krkic, Romell Quioto.

New England_Matt Turner; Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil, Tommy McNamara (Lee Nguyen, 63rd), Matt Polster; Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Scott Caldwell, 50th), Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury (Justin Rennicks, 86th), DeJuan Jones.

