New England 2, Philadelphia 0

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 10:25 pm
< a min read
      
New England 2 0 2
Philadelphia 0 0 0

First half_1, New England, Buksa, 7 (Gil), 26th minute; 2, New England, Buchanan, 3 (Gil), 30th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Przybylko, Philadelphia, 36th; Wagner, Philadelphia, 73rd; Polster, New England, 88th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Adam Wienckowski, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell, Carles Gil (Michael Mancienne, 90th), Matt Polster; Gustavo Bou (Tommy McNamara, 78th), Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa (Justin Rennicks, 89th), Teal Bunbury (Kelyn Rowe, 66th), DeJuan Jones.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis (Anthony Fontana, 76th), Jakob Glesnes, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Jack Elliott, 62nd), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez (Ilsinho, 46th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Cory Burke, 62nd).

