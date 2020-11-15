Trending:
New England 23, Baltimore 17

By The Associated Press
November 15, 2020 11:22 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore 0 10 7 0 17
New England 0 13 10 0 23

Second Quarter

Bal_Snead 6 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 14:54.

NE_Burkhead 7 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 11:46.

Bal_FG Tucker 24, 5:32.

NE_Burkhead 24 pass from Meyers (kick failed), 1:02.

Third Quarter

NE_Newton 4 run (Folk kick), 13:17.

NE_FG Folk 20, 6:24.

Bal_Snead 18 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :08.

A_0.

___

Bal NE
First downs 19 25
Total Net Yards 357 308
Rushes-yards 28-115 39-173
Passing 242 135
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-24 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-34-1 14-18-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-7 1-7
Punts 3-50.3 4-43.3
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-64 3-18
Time of Possession 32:34 27:26

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 11-55, Edwards 7-42, Dobbins 5-13, Ingram 5-5. New England, Harris 22-121, Burkhead 6-31, Newton 11-21.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 24-34-1-249. New England, Newton 13-17-0-118, Meyers 1-1-0-24.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 7-61, Snead 5-64, Duvernay 3-45, Ingram 2-24, M.Brown 2-14, Edwards 1-31, Boyle 1-4, Hill 1-3, Ricard 1-2, Dobbins 1-1. New England, Meyers 5-59, Burkhead 4-35, Johnson 2-20, White 2-8, Izzo 1-20.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

