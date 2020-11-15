New England 23, Baltimore 17

|Baltimore
|0
|10
|7
|0
|—
|17
|New England
|0
|13
|10
|0
|—
|23
Second Quarter
Bal_Snead 6 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 14:54.
NE_Burkhead 7 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 11:46.
Bal_FG Tucker 24, 5:32.
NE_Burkhead 24 pass from Meyers (kick failed), 1:02.
Third Quarter
NE_Newton 4 run (Folk kick), 13:17.
NE_FG Folk 20, 6:24.
Bal_Snead 18 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :08.
A_0.
___
|
|Bal
|NE
|First downs
|19
|25
|Total Net Yards
|357
|308
|Rushes-yards
|28-115
|39-173
|Passing
|242
|135
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-34-1
|14-18-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-7
|1-7
|Punts
|3-50.3
|4-43.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-64
|3-18
|Time of Possession
|32:34
|27:26
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 11-55, Edwards 7-42, Dobbins 5-13, Ingram 5-5. New England, Harris 22-121, Burkhead 6-31, Newton 11-21.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 24-34-1-249. New England, Newton 13-17-0-118, Meyers 1-1-0-24.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 7-61, Snead 5-64, Duvernay 3-45, Ingram 2-24, M.Brown 2-14, Edwards 1-31, Boyle 1-4, Hill 1-3, Ricard 1-2, Dobbins 1-1. New England, Meyers 5-59, Burkhead 4-35, Johnson 2-20, White 2-8, Izzo 1-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Comments