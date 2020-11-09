New England 30, N.Y. Jets 27

|New England
|7
|3
|7
|13
|—
|30
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|17
|7
|0
|—
|27
First Quarter
NYJ_FG Castillo 35, 8:33.
NE_Newton 5 run (Folk kick), 3:34.
Second Quarter
NYJ_Perriman 50 pass from Flacco (Castillo kick), 9:59.
NYJ_FG Castillo 50, 4:33.
NE_FG Folk 45, 1:03.
NYJ_Crowder 20 pass from Flacco (Castillo kick), :25.
Third Quarter
NE_Burkhead 1 run (Folk kick), 7:27.
NYJ_Perriman 15 pass from Flacco (Castillo kick), :30.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Folk 29, 6:04.
NE_Newton 1 run (Folk kick), 1:57.
NE_FG Folk 51, :00.
A_0.
___
|
|NE
|NYJ
|First downs
|30
|18
|Total Net Yards
|433
|322
|Rushes-yards
|41-159
|18-65
|Passing
|274
|257
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-100
|4-88
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-35-0
|18-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-5
|Punts
|1-59.0
|2-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-81
|4-32
|Time of Possession
|36:58
|23:02
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Harris 14-71, Burkhead 12-56, Olszewski 3-16, Newton 10-16, White 2-0. N.Y. Jets, Gore 12-46, Perine 6-19.
PASSING_New England, Newton 27-35-0-274. N.Y. Jets, Flacco 18-25-1-262.
RECEIVING_New England, Meyers 12-169, Byrd 5-65, White 4-24, Burkhead 3-11, Johnson 2-6, Olszewski 1-(minus 1). N.Y. Jets, Perriman 5-101, Mims 4-62, Griffin 2-28, Crowder 2-26, Perine 2-19, Gore 2-13, Berrios 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments