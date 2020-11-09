Trending:
New England 30, N.Y. Jets 27

By The Associated Press
November 9, 2020 11:16 pm
< a min read
      
New England 7 3 7 13 30
N.Y. Jets 3 17 7 0 27

First Quarter

NYJ_FG Castillo 35, 8:33.

NE_Newton 5 run (Folk kick), 3:34.

Second Quarter

NYJ_Perriman 50 pass from Flacco (Castillo kick), 9:59.

NYJ_FG Castillo 50, 4:33.

NE_FG Folk 45, 1:03.

NYJ_Crowder 20 pass from Flacco (Castillo kick), :25.

Third Quarter

NE_Burkhead 1 run (Folk kick), 7:27.

NYJ_Perriman 15 pass from Flacco (Castillo kick), :30.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 29, 6:04.

NE_Newton 1 run (Folk kick), 1:57.

NE_FG Folk 51, :00.

A_0.

___

NE NYJ
First downs 30 18
Total Net Yards 433 322
Rushes-yards 41-159 18-65
Passing 274 257
Punt Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 4-100 4-88
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-35-0 18-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-5
Punts 1-59.0 2-41.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-81 4-32
Time of Possession 36:58 23:02

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Harris 14-71, Burkhead 12-56, Olszewski 3-16, Newton 10-16, White 2-0. N.Y. Jets, Gore 12-46, Perine 6-19.

PASSING_New England, Newton 27-35-0-274. N.Y. Jets, Flacco 18-25-1-262.

RECEIVING_New England, Meyers 12-169, Byrd 5-65, White 4-24, Burkhead 3-11, Johnson 2-6, Olszewski 1-(minus 1). N.Y. Jets, Perriman 5-101, Mims 4-62, Griffin 2-28, Crowder 2-26, Perine 2-19, Gore 2-13, Berrios 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

