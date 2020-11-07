Trending:
New England takes on Philadelphia following Bunbury’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
November 7, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New England Revolution (8-6-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (13-4-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Teal Bunbury leads New England into a matchup with Philadelphia following a two-goal outing against DC United.

The Union are 14-3-4 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is second in the Eastern Conference with 130 shots on goal, averaging 5.9 per game. Philadelphia is also third in MLS play with 47 goals.

The Revolution are 8-7-8 in Eastern Conference games. New England leads the Eastern Conference with 157 corner kicks drawn, averaging 7.1 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko leads Philadelphia with six assists. Sergio Santos has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Union.

Bunbury has eight goals and one assist for New England. Adam Buksa has four goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 6-2-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.4 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

New England: 5-3-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 7.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jose Martinez (injured), Andre Blake (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Cristian Penilla (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

