New Orleans 26, Chicago 23, OT

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 8:05 pm
< a min read
      
New Orleans 3 7 6 7 3 26
Chicago 3 10 0 10 0 23

First Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 38, 8:13.

Chi_FG Santos 44, 1:13.

Second Quarter

Chi_A.Robinson 24 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 8:10.

Chi_FG Santos 29, 1:39.

NO_Cook 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :03.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 27, 9:19.

NO_FG Lutz 39, 5:04.

Fourth Quarter

NO_T.Hill 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:57.

Chi_Mooney 3 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 3:32.

Chi_FG Santos 51, :13.

First Overtime

NO_FG Lutz 35, 1:36.

A_0.

___

NO Chi
First downs 23 18
Total Net Yards 394 329
Rushes-yards 30-122 23-96
Passing 272 233
Punt Returns 3-67 3-17
Kickoff Returns 5-94 4-61
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 31-41-0 28-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 5-39
Punts 4-38.3 4-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 7-53
Time of Possession 35:15 33:09

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 12-67, T.Hill 5-35, Murray 8-17, Brees 3-4, Burton 1-1, Harris 1-(minus 2). Chicago, Montgomery 21-89, Patterson 1-4, Trubisky 1-3.

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 31-41-0-280. Chicago, Foles 28-41-1-272.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 9-96, Cook 5-51, Smith 5-43, Harris 3-19, Murray 3-14, T.Hill 2-30, Carr 1-10, J.Hill 1-7, Johnson 1-5, Lewis 1-5. Chicago, Miller 8-73, Robinson 6-87, Mooney 5-69, Montgomery 2-16, Graham 2-13, Patterson 2-1, Wims 1-9, Kmet 1-2, Nall 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 27.

