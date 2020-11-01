New Orleans 26, Chicago 23, OT

|New Orleans
|3
|7
|6
|7
|3
|—
|26
|Chicago
|3
|10
|0
|10
|0
|—
|23
First Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 38, 8:13.
Chi_FG Santos 44, 1:13.
Second Quarter
Chi_A.Robinson 24 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 8:10.
Chi_FG Santos 29, 1:39.
NO_Cook 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :03.
Third Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 27, 9:19.
NO_FG Lutz 39, 5:04.
Fourth Quarter
NO_T.Hill 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:57.
Chi_Mooney 3 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 3:32.
Chi_FG Santos 51, :13.
First Overtime
NO_FG Lutz 35, 1:36.
A_0.
|NO
|Chi
|First downs
|23
|18
|Total Net Yards
|394
|329
|Rushes-yards
|30-122
|23-96
|Passing
|272
|233
|Punt Returns
|3-67
|3-17
|Kickoff Returns
|5-94
|4-61
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-41-0
|28-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|5-39
|Punts
|4-38.3
|4-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|7-53
|Time of Possession
|35:15
|33:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 12-67, T.Hill 5-35, Murray 8-17, Brees 3-4, Burton 1-1, Harris 1-(minus 2). Chicago, Montgomery 21-89, Patterson 1-4, Trubisky 1-3.
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 31-41-0-280. Chicago, Foles 28-41-1-272.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 9-96, Cook 5-51, Smith 5-43, Harris 3-19, Murray 3-14, T.Hill 2-30, Carr 1-10, J.Hill 1-7, Johnson 1-5, Lewis 1-5. Chicago, Miller 8-73, Robinson 6-87, Mooney 5-69, Montgomery 2-16, Graham 2-13, Patterson 2-1, Wims 1-9, Kmet 1-2, Nall 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 27.
