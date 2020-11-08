Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

New Orleans 38, Tampa Bay 3

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 11:20 pm
1 min read
      
New Orleans 14 17 0 7 38
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 3 3

First Quarter

NO_T.Smith 14 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:34.

NO_Trautman 7 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :00.

Second Quarter

NO_Sanders 12 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:44.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), 8:45.

NO_FG Lutz 36, 1:49.

Fourth Quarter

NO_J.Hill 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:07.

TB_FG Succop 48, 5:52.

A_15,740.

___

NO TB
First downs 27 13
Total Net Yards 420 194
Rushes-yards 37-138 5-8
Passing 282 186
Punt Returns 3-30 1-1
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-46
Interceptions Ret. 3-4 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-35-0 22-38-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 3-23
Punts 1-51.0 4-40.3
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-28 5-39
Time of Possession 40:04 19:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, T.Hill 7-54, Kamara 9-40, Murray 10-39, Washington 5-9, Burton 1-1, Brees 2-(minus 2), Winston 3-(minus 3). Tampa Bay, Jones 3-9, Fournette 1-0, Gabbert 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 26-32-0-222, T.Hill 2-2-0-48, Winston 1-1-0-12. Tampa Bay, Brady 22-38-3-209.

        Read more Sports News news.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 5-51, Kamara 5-9, Sanders 4-38, Trautman 3-39, Cook 2-30, J.Hill 2-14, Callaway 2-11, Murray 2-3, Harris 1-40, T.Hill 1-21, Smith 1-14, Burton 1-12. Tampa Bay, Fournette 6-41, Evans 4-64, Godwin 3-41, Brown 3-31, Jones 3-9, Johnson 1-11, Miller 1-10, Gronkowski 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Students’ nonprofit increases Veterans’ access to telehealth