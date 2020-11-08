New Orleans 38, Tampa Bay 3

New Orleans 14 17 0 7 — 38 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 3 — 3

First Quarter

NO_T.Smith 14 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:34.

NO_Trautman 7 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :00.

Second Quarter

NO_Sanders 12 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:44.

NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), 8:45.

NO_FG Lutz 36, 1:49.

Fourth Quarter

NO_J.Hill 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:07.

TB_FG Succop 48, 5:52.

A_15,740.

___

NO TB First downs 27 13 Total Net Yards 420 194 Rushes-yards 37-138 5-8 Passing 282 186 Punt Returns 3-30 1-1 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-46 Interceptions Ret. 3-4 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 29-35-0 22-38-3 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 3-23 Punts 1-51.0 4-40.3 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-28 5-39 Time of Possession 40:04 19:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, T.Hill 7-54, Kamara 9-40, Murray 10-39, Washington 5-9, Burton 1-1, Brees 2-(minus 2), Winston 3-(minus 3). Tampa Bay, Jones 3-9, Fournette 1-0, Gabbert 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 26-32-0-222, T.Hill 2-2-0-48, Winston 1-1-0-12. Tampa Bay, Brady 22-38-3-209.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 5-51, Kamara 5-9, Sanders 4-38, Trautman 3-39, Cook 2-30, J.Hill 2-14, Callaway 2-11, Murray 2-3, Harris 1-40, T.Hill 1-21, Smith 1-14, Burton 1-12. Tampa Bay, Fournette 6-41, Evans 4-64, Godwin 3-41, Brown 3-31, Jones 3-9, Johnson 1-11, Miller 1-10, Gronkowski 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

