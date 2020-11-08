New Orleans 38, Tampa Bay 3

|New Orleans
|14
|17
|0
|7
|—
|38
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
First Quarter
NO_T.Smith 14 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:34.
NO_Trautman 7 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :00.
Second Quarter
NO_Sanders 12 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:44.
NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), 8:45.
NO_FG Lutz 36, 1:49.
Fourth Quarter
NO_J.Hill 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:07.
TB_FG Succop 48, 5:52.
A_15,740.
___
|
|NO
|TB
|First downs
|27
|13
|Total Net Yards
|420
|194
|Rushes-yards
|37-138
|5-8
|Passing
|282
|186
|Punt Returns
|3-30
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-4
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-35-0
|22-38-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-0
|3-23
|Punts
|1-51.0
|4-40.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-28
|5-39
|Time of Possession
|40:04
|19:56
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, T.Hill 7-54, Kamara 9-40, Murray 10-39, Washington 5-9, Burton 1-1, Brees 2-(minus 2), Winston 3-(minus 3). Tampa Bay, Jones 3-9, Fournette 1-0, Gabbert 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 26-32-0-222, T.Hill 2-2-0-48, Winston 1-1-0-12. Tampa Bay, Brady 22-38-3-209.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 5-51, Kamara 5-9, Sanders 4-38, Trautman 3-39, Cook 2-30, J.Hill 2-14, Callaway 2-11, Murray 2-3, Harris 1-40, T.Hill 1-21, Smith 1-14, Burton 1-12. Tampa Bay, Fournette 6-41, Evans 4-64, Godwin 3-41, Brown 3-31, Jones 3-9, Johnson 1-11, Miller 1-10, Gronkowski 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
