New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1

By The Associated Press
November 21, 2020 3:43 pm
New York City FC 1 0 0 5 1
Orlando City 1 0 0 6 1

First half_1, Orlando City, Nani, 9 (penalty kick), 5th minute; 2, New York City FC, Chanot, 1 (Medina), 8th.

Second half_None.

Extra time_None.

_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_Castellanos, New York City FC, 70th; Carlos, Orlando City, 71st; Ruan, Orlando City, 77th; Mackay Steven, New York City FC, 88th; Jansson, Orlando City, 90th+4; Perea, Orlando City, 90th+6; Gallese, Orlando City, 103rd; Ibeagha, New York City FC, 120th+2.

Red Cards_Ruan, Orlando City, 87th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Nick Uranga, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens (Joe Scally, 120th), Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 115th), Anton Tinnerholm (Sebastien Ibeagha, 90th+4); Gary Mackay Steven (Ismael Tajouri, 90th+4), Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Nicolas Acevedo, 90th+5), Alexander Ring (Tony Rocha, 114th); Valentin Castellanos.

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Ruan, Kyle Smith (Rodrigo Schlegel, 100th); Junior Urso, Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Benji Michel, 106th), Oriol Rosell (Andres Perea, 83rd); Daryl Dike (Tesho Akindele, 83rd), Chris Mueller (Kamal Miller, 90th+4).

