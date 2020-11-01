Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

New York City FC 5, New York Red Bulls 2

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 9:22 pm
1 min read
      
New York Red Bulls 2 0 2
New York City FC 2 3 5

First half_1, New York City FC, Castellanos, 4 (Moralez), 12th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, White, 4 (Casseres Jr), 18th; 3, New York Red Bulls, Casseres Jr, 2 (White), 38th; 4, New York City FC, Mackay Steven, 1 (Castellanos), 42nd.

Second half_5, New York City FC, Ring, 4 (Medina), 51st; 6, New York City FC, Castellanos, 5, 76th; 7, New York City FC, Castellanos, 6 (penalty kick), 84th.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 41st; Parks, New York City FC, 68th; Medina, New York City FC, 70th.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Brian Poeschel, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan (Mandela Egbo, 77th), Aaron Long (Tom Barlow, 77th), Tim Parker, Jason Pendant; Cristian Casseres Jr, Kaku, Jared Stroud (Caden Clark, 64th), Dru Yearwood (Omir Fernandez, 63rd); Samuel Tetteh (Florian Valot, 46th), Brian White.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm (Joe Scally, 90th); Gary Mackay Steven (Nicolas Acevedo, 85th), Jesus Medina (Juan Torres, 90th), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Tony Rocha, 85th), Alexander Ring; Valentin Castellanos (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 86th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water