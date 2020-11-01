New York City FC 5, New York Red Bulls 2

New York Red Bulls 2 0 — 2 New York City FC 2 3 — 5

First half_1, New York City FC, Castellanos, 4 (Moralez), 12th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, White, 4 (Casseres Jr), 18th; 3, New York Red Bulls, Casseres Jr, 2 (White), 38th; 4, New York City FC, Mackay Steven, 1 (Castellanos), 42nd.

Second half_5, New York City FC, Ring, 4 (Medina), 51st; 6, New York City FC, Castellanos, 5, 76th; 7, New York City FC, Castellanos, 6 (penalty kick), 84th.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 41st; Parks, New York City FC, 68th; Medina, New York City FC, 70th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Brian Poeschel, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan (Mandela Egbo, 77th), Aaron Long (Tom Barlow, 77th), Tim Parker, Jason Pendant; Cristian Casseres Jr, Kaku, Jared Stroud (Caden Clark, 64th), Dru Yearwood (Omir Fernandez, 63rd); Samuel Tetteh (Florian Valot, 46th), Brian White.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm (Joe Scally, 90th); Gary Mackay Steven (Nicolas Acevedo, 85th), Jesus Medina (Juan Torres, 90th), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Tony Rocha, 85th), Alexander Ring; Valentin Castellanos (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 86th).

