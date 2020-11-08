On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

New York Red Bulls 2, Toronto FC 1

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 5:50 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto FC 0 1 1
New York Red Bulls 2 0 2

First half_1, New York Red Bulls, Barlow, 3, 24th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, White, 5 (Duncan), 27th.

Second half_3, Toronto FC, Endoh, 1, 50th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Kevin Silva; New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen.

Yellow Cards_Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 15th; Mavinga, Toronto FC, 22nd; Stroud, New York Red Bulls, 32nd; Meara, New York Red Bulls, 85th; Nelson, Toronto FC, 90th+4.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the human resources department of the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to make members’ lives easier in this free webinar.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Ian McKay, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Jayden Nelson, 76th), Tsubasa Endoh (Jozy Altidore, 57th), Richie Laryea (Tony Gallacher, 41st), Jonathan Osorio (Ralph Priso, 46th), Alejandro Pozuelo; Ayo Akinola.

New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Jason Pendant; Sean Davis, Jared Stroud (Cristian Casseres Jr, 63rd), Florian Valot (Caden Clark, 90th+2), Dru Yearwood (Amro Tarek, 78th); Tom Barlow (Mandela Egbo, 78th), Brian White (Daniel Royer, 63rd).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta