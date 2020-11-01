Trending:
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 198 199 3-1-0 3-1-0 5-2-0 1-0-0 4-0-0
Miami 4 3 0 .571 188 130 2-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167 2-2-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-6-0 0-2-0 0-3-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 198 136 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 0-1-0
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 208 184 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217 1-3-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 7 0 0 1.000 211 142 4-0-0 3-0-0 5-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 203 132 2-2-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 2-2-0
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214 2-2-0 0-3-1 2-5-0 0-0-1 0-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 253 152 3-1-0 4-0-0 7-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0
Las Vegas 4 3 0 .571 187 203 1-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Denver 3 4 0 .429 147 183 1-3-0 2-1-0 3-3-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 179 185 1-2-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 0-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 2 4 1 .357 163 196 1-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-1 2-2-0 1-1-0
Dallas 2 5 0 .286 176 243 2-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 2-4-0 1-1-0
Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165 2-2-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 122 174 1-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 1-5-0 1-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 206 197 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 4-1-0 2-0-0
Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142 3-0-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193 1-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-4-0 1-3-0
Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224 0-4-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 2-6-0 1-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 5 2 0 .714 219 187 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 4-2-0 2-1-0
Chicago 5 3 0 .625 161 166 2-2-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 5-2-0 1-0-0
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 177 206 0-3-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 0-2-0
Minnesota 2 5 0 .286 183 214 0-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 6 1 0 .857 240 199 4-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 1-1-0
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 4-2-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 3-0-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 5-1-0 0-1-0
San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 208 173 1-3-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 25, Carolina 17

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 24, New England 21

Cincinnati 31, Tennessee 20

Indianapolis 41, Detroit 21

Kansas City 35, N.Y. Jets 9

Las Vegas 16, Cleveland 6

Miami 28, L.A. Rams 17

Minnesota 28, Green Bay 22

Pittsburgh 28, Baltimore 24

Denver 31, L.A. Chargers 30

New Orleans 26, Chicago 23, OT

Seattle 37, San Francisco 27

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia

Monday, Nov. 9

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

