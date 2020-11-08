NFL Expanded Glance

On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233 4-1-0 3-1-0 5-2-0 2-0-0 4-0-0
Miami 4 3 0 .571 188 130 2-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167 2-2-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-6-0 0-2-0 0-3-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201 4-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160 3-1-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 3-0-0 0-1-0
Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-6-0 0-1-0 1-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 7 0 0 1.000 211 142 4-0-0 3-0-0 5-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142 2-2-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 2-2-0
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214 2-2-0 0-3-1 2-5-0 0-0-1 0-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 4-1-0 4-0-0 7-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0
Las Vegas 4 3 0 .571 187 203 1-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217 1-3-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 179 185 1-2-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 0-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 2-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-1 3-2-0 2-1-0
Dallas 2 6 0 .250 185 266 2-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 2-5-0 1-2-0
Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188 2-3-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 2-4-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219 1-3-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 2-6-0 2-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 247 165 3-0-0 3-2-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 206 197 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 4-1-0 2-0-0
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 1-4-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 2-6-0 1-1-0
Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226 1-3-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 2-4-0 1-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 5-2-0 2-1-0
Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190 2-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 5-2-0 1-0-0
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240 0-3-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-4-0 0-3-0
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234 1-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 2-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243 4-0-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 4-2-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 3-0-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 5-1-0 0-1-0
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207 1-4-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 2-4-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 34, Denver 27

Baltimore 24, Indianapolis 10

Buffalo 44, Seattle 34

Houston 27, Jacksonville 25

Kansas City 33, Carolina 31

Minnesota 34, Detroit 20

N.Y. Giants 23, Washington 20

Tennessee 24, Chicago 17

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia

Monday’s Games

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

