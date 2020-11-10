NFL Expanded Glance

On Air: Innovation In Government
By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233 4-1-0 3-1-0 5-2-0 2-0-0 4-0-0
Miami 5 3 0 .625 222 161 2-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
New England 3 5 0 .375 166 194 2-2-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268 0-5-0 0-4-0 0-7-0 0-2-0 0-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201 4-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160 3-1-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 3-0-0 0-1-0
Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-6-0 0-1-0 1-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 8 0 0 1.000 235 161 4-0-0 4-0-0 5-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142 2-2-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 2-2-0
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214 2-2-0 0-3-1 2-5-0 0-0-1 0-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 4-1-0 4-0-0 7-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 218 229 1-2-0 4-1-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217 1-3-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 2 6 0 .250 205 216 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 0-3-0 0-3-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 2-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-1 3-2-0 2-1-0
Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188 2-3-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 2-4-0 2-2-0
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290 2-3-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 2-5-0 1-2-0
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219 1-3-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 2-6-0 2-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 6 2 0 .750 244 200 3-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 5-1-0 3-0-0
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 250 203 3-1-0 3-2-0 3-0-0 3-3-0 1-2-0
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 1-4-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 2-6-0 1-1-0
Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226 1-3-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 2-4-0 1-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 5-2-0 2-1-0
Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190 2-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 5-2-0 1-0-0
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240 0-3-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-4-0 0-3-0
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234 1-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 2-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243 4-0-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0
Arizona 5 3 0 .625 234 180 2-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 4-2-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 3-0-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 5-1-0 0-1-0
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207 1-4-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 2-4-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 34, Denver 27

Baltimore 24, Indianapolis 10

Buffalo 44, Seattle 34

Houston 27, Jacksonville 25

Kansas City 33, Carolina 31

Minnesota 34, Detroit 20

N.Y. Giants 23, Washington 20

Tennessee 24, Chicago 17

Las Vegas 31, L.A. Chargers 26

Miami 34, Arizona 31

Pittsburgh 24, Dallas 19

New Orleans 38, Tampa Bay 3

Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia

Monday’s Games

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 27

Thursday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

