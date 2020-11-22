NFL Expanded Glance

On Air: Foodie and the Beast
By The Associated Press
November 22, 2020
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265 4-1-0 3-2-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 4-0-0
Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182 3-2-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211 3-2-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268 0-5-0 0-4-0 0-7-0 0-2-0 0-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177 3-1-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 3-0-0 1-1-0
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235 4-2-0 2-1-0 4-3-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252 1-3-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271 1-3-0 0-5-0 1-6-0 0-2-0 1-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171 5-0-0 4-0-0 6-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165 2-2-0 4-1-0 4-3-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244 4-1-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 2-0-0 2-2-0
Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250 2-2-0 0-4-1 2-6-0 0-0-1 0-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 4-1-0 4-0-0 7-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0
Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241 2-2-0 4-1-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 3-0-0
Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254 1-3-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245 1-3-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 0-3-0 0-3-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 3 5 1 .389 203 232 2-2-1 1-3-0 0-2-1 3-3-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236 2-3-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 3-6-0 3-2-0
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290 2-3-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 2-5-0 1-2-0
Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218 2-3-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 2-5-0 2-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213 4-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 6-1-0 3-0-0
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226 3-1-0 4-2-0 3-0-0 4-3-0 2-2-0
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 1-4-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 2-6-0 1-1-0
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272 1-4-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 2-5-0 1-4-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224 3-1-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 5-2-0 2-1-0
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209 2-3-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 5-3-0 1-1-0
Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267 1-3-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 3-4-0 0-3-0
Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247 1-3-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 3-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287 5-0-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 2-2-0
L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168 4-0-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 6-1-0 1-1-0
Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238 3-2-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 4-3-0 2-1-0
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234 1-4-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 2-5-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 28, Arizona 21

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Arizona at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30

Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

