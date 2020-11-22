NFL Expanded Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|272
|265
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|Miami
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|251
|182
|3-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|New England
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|189
|211
|3-2-0
|1-3-0
|4-3-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|9
|0
|.000
|121
|268
|0-5-0
|0-4-0
|0-7-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Indianapolis
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|242
|177
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|3-3-0
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|Tennessee
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|249
|235
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|4-3-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Houston
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|200
|252
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|2-5-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|199
|271
|1-3-0
|0-5-0
|1-6-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|9
|0
|0
|1.000
|271
|171
|5-0-0
|4-0-0
|6-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|244
|165
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|4-3-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Cleveland
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|216
|244
|4-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|6
|1
|.278
|204
|250
|2-2-0
|0-4-1
|2-6-0
|0-0-1
|0-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|286
|183
|4-1-0
|4-0-0
|7-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Las Vegas
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|255
|241
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|186
|254
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|226
|245
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|2-4-0
|0-3-0
|0-3-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|3
|5
|1
|.389
|203
|232
|2-2-1
|1-3-0
|0-2-1
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|195
|236
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|0-1-0
|3-6-0
|3-2-0
|Dallas
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|204
|290
|2-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|Washington
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|180
|218
|2-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|2-5-0
|2-2-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|271
|213
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|6-1-0
|3-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|296
|226
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|3-0-0
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|Atlanta
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|243
|251
|1-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|2-6-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|233
|272
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-5-0
|1-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|277
|224
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|Chicago
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|191
|209
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|5-3-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|227
|267
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|3-4-0
|0-3-0
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|236
|247
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|3-3-0
|3-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Seattle
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|318
|287
|5-0-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|5-2-0
|2-2-0
|L.A. Rams
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|216
|168
|4-0-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|6-1-0
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|287
|238
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|San Francisco
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|238
|234
|1-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
___
Seattle 28, Arizona 21
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.
New England at Houston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at New England, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
