NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|272
|265
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|Miami
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|264
|202
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|3-3-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|New England
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|209
|238
|3-2-0
|1-4-0
|4-4-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|10
|0
|.000
|149
|302
|0-5-0
|0-5-0
|0-8-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|276
|208
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|3-3-0
|4-0-0
|1-1-0
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|279
|259
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|5-3-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Houston
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|227
|272
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|3-5-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|202
|298
|1-4-0
|0-5-0
|1-7-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|10
|0
|0
|1.000
|298
|174
|5-0-0
|5-0-0
|7-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|Cleveland
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|238
|261
|5-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|Baltimore
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|268
|195
|2-3-0
|4-1-0
|4-4-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|7
|1
|.250
|213
|270
|2-2-0
|0-5-1
|2-6-0
|0-1-1
|0-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|321
|214
|4-1-0
|5-0-0
|8-1-0
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|Las Vegas
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|286
|276
|2-3-0
|4-1-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Denver
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|206
|267
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|260
|273
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|3-4-0
|0-3-0
|0-3-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|220
|254
|2-2-1
|1-4-0
|0-3-1
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|Dallas
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|235
|318
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|3-5-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|195
|236
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|0-1-0
|3-6-0
|3-2-0
|Washington
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|200
|227
|3-3-0
|0-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-5-0
|2-2-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|295
|222
|5-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|7-1-0
|4-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|320
|253
|3-2-0
|4-2-0
|3-0-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|Carolina
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|253
|272
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|3-5-0
|1-4-0
|Atlanta
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|252
|275
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|2-7-0
|1-2-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|308
|258
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|Chicago
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|191
|209
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|5-3-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|227
|287
|1-3-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|3-5-0
|0-3-0
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|264
|278
|1-4-0
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|3-4-0
|3-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|243
|192
|4-0-0
|3-3-0
|0-2-0
|7-1-0
|1-1-0
|Seattle
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|318
|287
|5-0-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|5-2-0
|2-2-0
|Arizona
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|287
|238
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|San Francisco
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|238
|234
|1-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
___
Seattle 28, Arizona 21
Carolina 20, Detroit 0
Cleveland 22, Philadelphia 17
Houston 27, New England 20
New Orleans 24, Atlanta 9
Pittsburgh 27, Jacksonville 3
Tennessee 30, Baltimore 24, OT
Washington 20, Cincinnati 9
Denver 20, Miami 13
L.A. Chargers 34, N.Y. Jets 28
Dallas 31, Minnesota 28
Indianapolis 34, Green Bay 31, OT
Kansas City 35, Las Vegas 31
Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
L.A. Rams 27, Tampa Bay 24
Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at New England, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
