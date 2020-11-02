NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|198
|199
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|188
|130
|New England
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|136
|167
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|94
|238
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|198
|136
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|208
|184
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|166
|217
|Jacksonville
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|154
|220
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|211
|142
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|203
|132
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|206
|237
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|1
|.313
|194
|214
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|253
|152
|Las Vegas
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|187
|203
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|147
|183
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|179
|185
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|186
|205
|Washington
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|133
|165
|Dallas
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|185
|266
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|145
|199
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|247
|165
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|206
|197
|Carolina
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|179
|193
|Atlanta
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|209
|224
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|219
|187
|Chicago
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|161
|166
|Detroit
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|177
|206
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|183
|214
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|240
|199
|Arizona
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|203
|146
|L.A. Rams
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|193
|152
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|208
|173
___
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 25, Carolina 17
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 24, New England 21
Cincinnati 31, Tennessee 20
Indianapolis 41, Detroit 21
Kansas City 35, N.Y. Jets 9
Las Vegas 16, Cleveland 6
Miami 28, L.A. Rams 17
Minnesota 28, Green Bay 22
Pittsburgh 28, Baltimore 24
Denver 31, L.A. Chargers 30
New Orleans 26, Chicago 23, OT
Seattle 37, San Francisco 27
Philadelphia 23, Dallas 9
Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23
Thursday, Nov. 5
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia
Monday, Nov. 9
New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
