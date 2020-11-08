On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 2 0 .778 242 233
Miami 4 3 0 .571 188 130
New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167
N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 232 201
Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 208 160
Houston 2 6 0 .250 193 242
Jacksonville 1 7 0 .125 179 247

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 0 0 1.000 211 142
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 227 142
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 4 3 0 .571 187 203
Denver 3 5 0 .375 174 217
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 179 185

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205
Dallas 2 6 0 .250 185 266
Washington 2 6 0 .250 153 188
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 168 219

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 247 165
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 206 197
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 6 0 .333 210 226

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204
Chicago 5 4 0 .556 178 190
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 197 240
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 217 234

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 274 243
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

___

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 34, Denver 27

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Baltimore 24, Indianapolis 10

Buffalo 44, Seattle 34

Houston 27, Jacksonville 25

Kansas City 33, Carolina 31

Minnesota 34, Detroit 20

N.Y. Giants 23, Washington 20

Tennessee 24, Chicago 17

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia

Monday’s Games

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta