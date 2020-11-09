NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|242
|233
|Miami
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|222
|161
|New England
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|136
|167
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|94
|238
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|232
|201
|Indianapolis
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|208
|160
|Houston
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|193
|242
|Jacksonville
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|179
|247
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|235
|161
|Baltimore
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|227
|142
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|206
|237
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|1
|.313
|194
|214
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|286
|183
|Las Vegas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|218
|229
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|174
|217
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|205
|216
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|186
|205
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|153
|188
|Dallas
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|204
|290
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|168
|219
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|244
|200
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|250
|203
|Atlanta
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|243
|251
|Carolina
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|210
|226
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|253
|204
|Chicago
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|178
|190
|Detroit
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|197
|240
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|217
|234
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|274
|243
|Arizona
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|234
|180
|L.A. Rams
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|193
|152
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|225
|207
___
Thursday’s Games
Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 34, Denver 27
Baltimore 24, Indianapolis 10
Buffalo 44, Seattle 34
Houston 27, Jacksonville 25
Kansas City 33, Carolina 31
Minnesota 34, Detroit 20
N.Y. Giants 23, Washington 20
Tennessee 24, Chicago 17
Las Vegas 31, L.A. Chargers 26
Miami 34, Arizona 31
Pittsburgh 24, Dallas 19
New Orleans 38, Tampa Bay 3
Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia
Monday’s Games
New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas
Monday, Nov. 16
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
